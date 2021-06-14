Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.97. 4,429,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,369. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,884,000 after buying an additional 2,555,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,487,000 after buying an additional 1,553,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

