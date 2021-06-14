MediShares Hits Market Cap of $8.01 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, MediShares has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $577,214.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.14 or 0.00788865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.32 or 0.07964080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00083325 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

