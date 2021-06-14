Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 993.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,068,000 after buying an additional 981,241 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,320,000 after buying an additional 373,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

