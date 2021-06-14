Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0557 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.04 or 0.00434312 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003515 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00016842 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.61 or 0.01077050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

