MenaPay (MPAY) Trading 14.8% Higher This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $788.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.45 or 0.00793979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.71 or 0.07988505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00083573 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

