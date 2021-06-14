Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,332,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $162.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.