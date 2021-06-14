Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $285,000.

Shares of JHMM opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

