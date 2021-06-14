Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $79.68 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

