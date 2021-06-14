Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 337.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 111,404 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.