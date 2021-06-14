Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM opened at $119.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.