Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,048 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $11,956,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $2,207,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,747 shares of company stock valued at $42,329,242. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $366.40 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.75 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

