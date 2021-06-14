Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,175 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

NYSE:BERY opened at $67.01 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

