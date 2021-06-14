Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 15,118 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.94.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

