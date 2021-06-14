Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,850 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $110.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

