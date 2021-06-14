Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $75.02. 275,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834,545. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

