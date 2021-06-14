Mercury (MER) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $2,673.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mercury has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00168291 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00185010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01053429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,879.01 or 1.00213922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.