Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Tops $0.0577 on Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $631,965.63 and approximately $105,457.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

