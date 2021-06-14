Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post $251.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.70 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $218.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Shares of MMSI opened at $62.00 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.62.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

