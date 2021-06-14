Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64,109 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.53% of Merit Medical Systems worth $17,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,279. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

