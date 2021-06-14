Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $0.88. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $7.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.56. 20,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,254. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $140,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $1,340,522.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

