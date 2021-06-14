Metal Price Hits $2.20 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Metal has a total market cap of $144.08 million and approximately $31.29 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005482 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00098241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.00787203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.71 or 0.07984635 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

