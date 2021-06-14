MetaMorph (METM) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $264,929.81 and $1,281.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.65 or 0.00808915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.43 or 0.07954312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00083408 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

