Metaverse ETP Achieves Market Cap of $12.11 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and $401,465.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.41 or 0.06410459 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00146798 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,489,085 coins and its circulating supply is 78,488,988 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

