Meter Governance Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00007924 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $716,475.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

