Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the May 13th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:MTVAF remained flat at $$10.59 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59. Métropole Télévision has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.
Métropole Télévision Company Profile
Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Métropole Télévision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Métropole Télévision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.