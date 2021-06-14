Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 13th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, VP Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,318 shares of company stock worth $77,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.87. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,140. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

