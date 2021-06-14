MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. MGE Energy reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter.

MGEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after buying an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.10. 94,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,852. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

