MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $197.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.34 million and the highest is $198.10 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $789.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $800.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $816.25 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $37.00 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 87.61%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

