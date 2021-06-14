MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,554,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,190,000 after buying an additional 393,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,159,000 after purchasing an additional 396,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 348,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.