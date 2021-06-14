MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $713,150.44 and approximately $366.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00040457 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00040000 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 415,984,501 coins and its circulating supply is 138,682,573 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

