Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Trimmed by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,750 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after buying an additional 299,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 257,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,531,613. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,947 shares of company stock worth $7,749,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

