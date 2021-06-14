Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.26% of Micron Technology worth $253,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 357,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,531,613. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

