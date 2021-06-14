Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s Largest Position

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,776 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $115,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $257.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $184.01 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

