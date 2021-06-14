Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 957,946 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $87,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,760,000 after purchasing an additional 131,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $171.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $172.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

