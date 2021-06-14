Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,677 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $25,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 67.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $171.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

