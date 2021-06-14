Miles Kirkland Sells 10,000 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $235,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,123.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kirkland’s stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.25. 11,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,840. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $331.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.
Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.
