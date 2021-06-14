Miles Kirkland Sells 10,000 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $235,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,123.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kirkland’s stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.25. 11,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,840. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $331.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $20,555,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 791,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,836,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 520.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 310,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.