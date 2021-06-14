Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $102,974.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 610,689 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 688.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,547,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.