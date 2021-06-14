MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $6.80 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $73.10 million and approximately $353,722.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $6.80 or 0.00016977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.58 or 0.00438118 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.26 or 0.01103532 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,743,687 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

