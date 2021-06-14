MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce sales of $60.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.01 million and the highest is $61.30 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $53.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $240.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $268.66 million, with estimates ranging from $264.36 million to $272.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.61. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

