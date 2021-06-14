Mina Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.41 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Mina has a market capitalization of $436.31 million and approximately $21.41 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00007055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00062541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00166394 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00184488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.05 or 0.01055160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,196.25 or 1.00255318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 154,247,485 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

