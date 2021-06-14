Minereum Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $2.02 million and $83,417.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.79 or 0.00791869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00084530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.02 or 0.08014021 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,454,650 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

