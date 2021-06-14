Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the May 13th total of 5,130,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NERV opened at $2.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $123.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 165,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 445,850 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

