Mining Core Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,815.00 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $22,813.15 and approximately $27,815.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00171595 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00185762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.01 or 0.01060612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,581.27 or 0.99714178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading



