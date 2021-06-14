MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $451,150.48 and approximately $2,175.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.82 or 0.06377447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.80 or 0.01579166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00443076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00146410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.23 or 0.00679322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.09 or 0.00429687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006227 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00039607 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.