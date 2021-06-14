Mirror Protocol (MIR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.57 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00009868 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $287.32 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00054701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00159685 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00184915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.73 or 0.01038024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,167.41 or 0.99959688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,306,591 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

