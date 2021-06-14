Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $346.28 on Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $33.04 million and $629,561.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $346.28 or 0.00881448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00160316 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00185090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.22 or 0.01036569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,257.94 or 0.99929074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 95,423 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

