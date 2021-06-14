Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Up 2% Over Last Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $346.61 or 0.00856037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 2% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $33.21 million and approximately $53,154.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00062297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00167761 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00185449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.22 or 0.01025472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,443.06 or 0.99882474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 95,821 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

