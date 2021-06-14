Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $33.77 million and $217,101.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.36 or 0.00065654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00062473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00164956 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00185385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.11 or 0.01031467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,088.22 or 0.99850882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,281,144 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

