Mirrored Microsoft Price Reaches $260.46 on Exchanges (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for about $260.46 or 0.00652763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $29.51 million and approximately $24,982.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00170078 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00185290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01061198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,739.09 or 0.99592542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 113,308 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

