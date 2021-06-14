Mirrored Netflix 1-Day Volume Tops $189,044.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $30.30 million and $189,044.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $503.97 or 0.01248974 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00166737 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00186072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.01052285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,180.00 or 0.99576254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 60,119 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.